Kane Brown is a first-time ACM Award winner. The singer's music video for "Worldwide Beautiful" took the Video of the Year award, announced on Wednesday morning (April 14) on CBS.

This is actually Brown's first major country music award, after two previous nominations at the ACMs and zero at the CMA Awards. Alex Alvga directed the Tennessee-filmed music video. This award goes to Alvga, Brown and producer Christen Pinkston. The song is the last of seven on his Mixtape, Vol. 1 EP, released in Aug. 2020. That project is also nominated for Album of the Year.

Maren Morris' "Better Than We Found It," Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird," Dierks Bentley's "Gone" and Carrie Underwood and John Legend's "Hallelujah" were the other four nominees in the Video of the Year category.

Brown didn't respond directly to his win in a video clip shared by CBS This Morning — he just pumped his fists and smiled at his first ACM win. The show's host presented the award like one would if Brown were on the ACM stage. The fanfare would have been a cruel joke if he read anyone else's name but Brown's, but you figured quickly that wasn't going to happen.

Look for Brown to sing with Chris Young at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday (April 18) on CBS. The pair will perform their duet "Famous Friends." Previously, Brown was nominated for New Male Vocalist of the Year twice.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.