Old Dominion have been named the Group of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

The pop-country vocal and instrumental group were announced as the winners in one of the awards ceremony's key categories on Sunday night (April 18) in Nashville.

Blanco Brown presented the award, taking the stage for his first major public appearance since a devastating motorcycle accident that threatened his ability to walk. Old D beat out Lady A, Little Big Town, the Cadillac Three and the Highwomen for the honor.

Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey thanked the fans and his bandmates in a humble acceptance speech, as well as the frontline workers who were on hand for the socially distanced ceremony.

"If we look surprised, it's because obviously, everyone in this category, especially this year, it could be anyone's," he said. "We're just very fortunate to be standing here this year. It's a crazy year, a lot of silver linings that we have all searched for."

He saluted the other acts in the category as "such badasses" before wrapping up his speech.

Old Dominion were the first winners announced live on Sunday night. Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice were all announced as early winners before the ceremony.

