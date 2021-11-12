The Country Music Association (CMA) has announced Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett as hosts for the annual CMA Country Christmas television special.

Airing live on ABC on Nov. 29, the event will serve as Pearce and Barrett’s first time hosting a network television special together.

"And the day just keeps getting better!! SO thrilled to be hosting #CMACountryChristmas with guys the beautiful @gabbybarrett_,” Pearce shares in excitement.

While the lineup of performers has yet to be announced, the two co-hosts are likely to take the stage with their renditions of favorite holiday classics. Last month, Pearce released a stirring version of "Mary, Did You Know?" and Barrett unveiled her emotional take on the beloved "Silent Night" exclusively for Apple Music's Carols Covered collection. The latter made her debut at last year’s CMA Country Christmas special with "The First Noel."

Both fast-rising country stars have a lot to celebrate this week. Pearce — the newly-crowned CMA Female Vocalist of the Year — earned an Album of the Year nomination for her seven-track collection, 29. Barrett, on the other hand, was a top nominee for this year's CMA Awards, with a total of four nominations: Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and both Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “The Good Ones."

Now in its 12th year, CMA Country Christmas films in Nashville and features memorable festive performances from some of today's biggest country stars. Stay tuned for the full list of performers soon.