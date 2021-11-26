2021 CMA Country Christmas: Everything You Need to Know

The Country Music Association (CMA) has unveiled the songs fans can expect to hear on the 12th annual CMA Country Christmas. The beloved television special will be hosted by two of the genre's fast-rising stars, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett.

Pearce and Barrett will share their renditions of "O Holy Night" and “Silent Night," respectively, before teaming up with two student musicians for a cover of "Sleigh Ride" to support the CMA's unwavering commitment to creating equitable access to music education. Truman Eltringham, 17, a student from Nashville School of the Arts, and Carter Hammonds, an 8-year-old student at FH Jenkins Preparatory School, will join the show's hosts for what is poised to be an indelible performance.

Carrie Underwood, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Lainey Wilson, Breland and Jimmie Allen, Louis York and the Shindellas are all set to spread the festive cheer with holiday classics and new Christmas originals, as well. View the full list of songs below.

CMA Country Christmas is directed by Paul Miller and written and executive produced by Robert Deaton for the Country Music Association. This year's stunning Christmas tree, décor and stage were collaboratively created by the CMA and Balsam Hill.

Fans can cozy up on their couch, sip a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy the CMA Country Christmas holiday magic on ​​Monday, Nov. 29 (8-9PM ET) on ABC.

2021 CMA Country Christmas Performances:

Breland, "The Christmas Song"

Brett Eldredge, "Merry Christmas Baby"

Carrie Underwood, "Mary, Did You Know?"

Carly Pearce, "O Holy Night"

Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, "Sleigh Ride" (Feat. Truman Eltringham and Carter Hammonds)

Gabby Barrett, "Silent Night"

Jimmie Allen, Louis York and the Shindellas, "What Does Christmas Really Mean"

Lady A, "Christmas Through Your Eyes"

Lainey Wilson, "Christmas Cookies"

Pistol Annies, "Snow Globe"

Hosts:

Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce

When to Tune In:

Monday, Nov. 29 at 8PM ET on ABC