Who Is Joining the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021? Watch the Announcement Live

Three new members will join the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021 — but, who?

The announcement is coming Monday morning (Aug. 16), and fans can watch online to find out the big news live. It kicks off on YouTube at 10AM CT, and a viewing link is below.

Reba McEntire will host the 2021 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees announcement event. She joined the Hall of Fame in 2011, 36 years after she signed her first record deal, with Mercury Records, in 1975.

The Country Music Association created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961, to recognize both creatives and key music business players within the country music industry. In the 60 years since, the CMA has voted in country greats yearly — a total of 142 through 2020. The CMA's Hall of Fame Panel of Electors, an anonymous group of voters appointed by the CMA Board of Directors, selects each year's class.

As of 2009, the Hall of Fame inducts artists in three categories: One Modern Era (eligible for induction 20 years after reaching national prominence) and one Veterans Era (eligible for induction 40 years after first achieving national prominence) artist are selected each year, while the categories of Non-Performer, Songwriter and Recording and/or Touring Musician rotate (Recording and/or Touring Musician is 2021's category). Thus, the Country Music Hall of Fame's list of inductees includes a good mix of old-school stars, more modern legends and noteworthy executives, tunesmiths and players.

New Country Music Hall of Fame members are inducted during the annual Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the CMA Theater, during which friends and colleagues pay tribute to each inductee through words and song and each inductee's bronze plaque, to go on display in the Museum’s rotunda, is unveiled.

The details of 2021's Medallion Ceremony have not yet been announced. The Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2020 — Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon — have also not yet been formally inducted, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

