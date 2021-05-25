As we head into the summer of 2021, the sun is rising on a slew of country stars who have youth on their side, determination in their heart and an insane amount of talent running through their veins.

In fact, as Taste of Country began to assemble our annual list of the Hottest Country Artists Under 25, it became quite evident that the past pandemic year seems to have lit a fire under the genre’s youngest and brightest performers, as they each took the unexpected shutdown and used it to their advantage: writing songs and playing on Facebook Live and pursuing their dreams with an undeniable and unrelenting passion.

Granted, they are not the first to pursue their young careers with such force. Artists including Taylor Swift, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini have all found their way onto Taste of Country’s Hottest Country Artists Under 25 list through the years, and they have all gone on to become huge stars.

Will that also hold true for 2021's Hottest Country Artists Under 25?

Stay tuned.