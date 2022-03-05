2022 ACM Awards: How to Watch

For the first time since 1972, the Academy of Country Music Awards will not air on network television in 2022. Instead, the 2022 ACM Awards will stream live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Monday (March 7).

The show will be available to stream live beginning at 8PM ET/5PM PT in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. To ensure no fan misses out on any of the ACM Awards action, here is a guide on how to catch the 2022 ACM Awards live.

Watch on an Existing Amazon Prime Account

For those who already have an Amazon Prime account, watching the 2022 ACM Awards will be fairly simple. Users will need to open the Prime Video app on whichever device they choose — whether it be their TV, tablet, computer, etc. — and locate the livestream of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. The stream may be visible in the “Upcoming Live Events” category, or fans can search for the show using the search bar. Fans can access the show directly via this link.

Although the show officially begins at 8PM, Prime Video’s stream will begin at 7PM ET with the official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show. Users may also locate the stream prior to the show and click “Add to Watchlist” for easy access at showtime.

Watch Using a 30-day Trial

Fans who do not have an Amazon Prime Account can access the awards show by signing up for a 30-day trial of the app. The trial is free and can be canceled at any time, but if users don’t cancel by the end of the 30-day window, they will be charged a membership fee of $14.99/month. However, as long as users remember to cancel, this is a somewhat easy way to watch the awards show.

In Case You Miss It

If you happen to miss the exclusive live stream of the 2022 ACM Awards, there will be a re-broadcast stream on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, available on March 8 at 8PM ET. This service requires either an Amazon or IMDb account for access.

Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are hosting the 2022 ACM Awards. The show will take place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and feature more than 20 performances from country music’s biggest stars. Performers include Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Walker Hayes and more. Fans can also look forward to star-studded collaborations between Parton and Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Brittney Spencer and others.

The show stream will begin at 7PM ET with the Red Carpet Show hosted by Elaina Smith, Kristin Cavallari, Priscilla Block and Zuri Hall. Kat & Alex and Tenille Townes will also perform as part of the pre-show.

2022 ACM Awards: The Most Nominated Artists Chris Young is the most-nominated artist at the 2022 ACM Awards, earning seven nominations. Some of country's biggest names also earned multiple nods this year.