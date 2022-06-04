2022 ACM Honors Will Recognize Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton + More

2022 ACM Honors Will Recognize Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton + More

Erike Goldring/Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

The Academy of Country Music has announced the award recipients for the 15th Annual ACM Honors. The awards ceremony, which typically takes place months after the ACM Awards, honors special award recipients, off-camera ACM winners and ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards honorees.

Miranda Lambert is set to receive the ceremony's top honor, the ACM Triple Crown Award. This honor, which has only been awarded to seven other artists, is given to those who have won ACM Awards in the New Artist category, the Male or Female category and the Entertainer of the Year category. Lambert is eligible for the award after taking home the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 2022 ACM Awards in March. Past recipients of the ACM Triple Crown Award include Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Mickey Gilley, Merle Haggard, Barbara Mandrell and Carrie Underwood.

Other artists to be honored include Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain. Wallen is the recipient of the ACM Milestone Award thanks to his "unprecedented or outstanding achievement" in the country music genre within the past year. Stapleton is the recipient of the ACM Spirit Award, which is awarded in honor of Merle Haggard to artists who are continuing his legacy. Twain, along with famed songwriter Sonny Throckmorton, will awarded the ACM Poets Award thanks to their "outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions."

Academy of Country Music
loading...

The ceremony will also honor country music industry executives, with Connie Bradley receiving the ACM Icon Award, Paul Barnabee and Dwight Wiles receiving the ACM Lifting Lives Award and Duane Clark receiving the ACM Service Award. Additionally, the hit television series Yellowstone will receive the ACM Film Award, and Hardy will be recognized for his ACM Songwriter of the Year Award.

The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors will take place Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.
Filed Under: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert
Categories: ACM Awards, Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top