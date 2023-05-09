Keith Urban, Gabby Barrett + More Among 2023 ACMs Presenters

Keith Urban, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce and more country stars have been tapped as award presenters at the 2023 ACM Awards.

Other artists handing out awards during the show include Breland, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne, Jon Pardi, MacKenzie Porter, Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood.

This year's ACM Awards take place in Frisco, Texas, at the Ford Center — aka the home of the Dallas Cowboys — and a couple of the Cowboys themselves will be on hand to present awards. Quarterback Dak Prescott and former running back Emmitt Smith will serve as presenters during the show.

Nearly all of the presenters for the evening are pulling double duty of some kind, either as performers or as nominees — or both. Pearce is nominated in multiple categories, and according to an announcement from the ACMs, she and Yearwood are performing together at the show. Porter and Lynch are nominated for their song, "Thinking 'Bout You," while Davis is a performer and a nominee in the Male Artist of the Year category.

The 2023 ACMs are set to take place on Thursday (May 11). After several years of holding its annual awards show in Nashville, the ACM is moving the party to Texas. It's also the second consecutive year that the show will move to a streaming-only format: It'll be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton are set to co-host the show, marking the first time that Brooks has ever hosted a major country music awards show of any kind. Parton will also close the show with a live debut of "World on Fire," the first single to come off her upcoming rock album, Rockstar.

