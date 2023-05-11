Svelte and glamorous looks were the theme of the evening on the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet, with many stars stepping out in understated color tones and subtly sparkling outfit details.

Even the famously bedazzled Dolly Parton — the co-host of Thursday night's livestreamed show — kept things simple, by Dolly standards: She rocked a shimmering, silver pants suit, with plenty of cut-out detail, a plunging neckline and twinkling pointed-toes shoes to match. Altogether, the look was classic and effective.

Old Dominion were another group of stars opting for a classic look. The country band was downright distinguished, rocking suits with matching sunglasses, and frontman Matthew Ramsey walked with a cane as he continues to heal from an ATV accident.

The best accessories on the 2023 ACMs carpet were plus-ones, and some of Nashville's most fashionable couples made a date night out of the awards show carpet. Jelly Roll dressed in subdued black, while his wife, Bunnie XO, stunned in a shimmering, strapless copper ensemble.

Jon Pardi also kept things classic with a brown suit and checked white cowboy hat, but it was his wife Summer who stole the show, dressed in a shimmering, one-shoulder pantsuit with a lengthy off-the-shoulder trail. Keith Urban was another star who paired a solid look with a pop of color from his date: He dressed in black, while his wife Nicole Kidman looked lovely in a detailed, all-brown ensemble.

Meanwhile, Kane Brown flipped the script: He wore a light blue suit, while his wife Katelyn dressed in black pants and a sparkly crop top.

The cutest plus-ones of all? Baby bumps — and the ACM Awards red carpet had plenty of them! Jordan Davis' wife Kristen attended the show, just weeks before the couple are expecting their third child. Caitlyn Smith debuted a brand new baby bump on the carpet, while Luke Combs and his wife Nicole posed with her baby bump as they gear up to welcome their second child this September.

But even on the most understated of awards show carpets, this group of country celebrants still included a few major head-turners. Pillbox Patti rocked a bright pink look with a dramatic shoulder detail, but perhaps the most gasp-worth outfit of the night was Gabby Barrett's. Her gauzy black dress included enormous, wing-like fabric details along each arm, showcasing a passion for avant-garde fashion that she's played with on carpets in the past, too.

The 2023 ACM Awards are set to stream beginning at 8PM ET on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton will co-host the show with Garth Brooks.

Flip through the gallery below to see all the best looks from the ACM Awards carpet: