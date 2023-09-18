2023 ACM Honors Red Carpet Pictures: See the Best Dressed!

Country music's best dressed in white for the 2023 ACM Honors red carpet. Pictures show Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce and Bailey Zimmerman all in white as they entered the show, which aired Monday night on Fox (Sept. 18).

Meanwhile, Chris Janson, Brandy Clark, the War and Treaty and (appropriately) Clint Black chose black for their ACM Honors red carpet walk.

Viivid colors weren't en vogue for this late summer celebration of country music, but that didn't limit style. Pictures show a wide variety of fashion risks and rewards.

Carly Pearce hosted the 2023 ACM Honors. It's her third straight year hosting.

Keith Urban, Jordan Davis and Nelly were among the performers.

The 2023 ACM Awards took place in May in Frisco, Texas.

The ACM Honors ceremony allows many of the ACM Awards' off-camera awards, given before the spring show, to get some attention on television. Tributes and lifetime achievement awards drive the broadcast, with McGraw, Black, the late K.T. Oslin and Mary Chapin Carpenter among those getting attention this yer.

The Songwriter of the Year and Triple Crown Award are two more given during the ACM Honors. While it aired on Sept. 18, the show was filmed on Aug. 23 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Though not as large of a production as a typical country music awards show, the show was not short on talent, with War & Treaty's show-closing cover of Chris Stapleton's "Cold" among the highlights.