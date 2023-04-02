Amid awards show night at Austin, Texas' Moody Center, the winners' names at the 2023 CMT Music Awards have been announced. Some of the biggest names in country music were on the ballot this year.

Jelly Roll dominated at the show, winning all three categories in which he was nominated. Those trophies marked his first-ever CMTs win, and they meant a lot to him: When he was named the winner in the third and final category, Male Video of the Year, the singer was in tears as he claimed his trophy. Earlier in the night, he'd won Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year.

Jelly and Zac Brown Band were both winners before the awards show even started. Jelly was on the red carpet when he learned he'd won CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for a performance of his hit song, "Son of a Sinner," while ZBB won Group/Duo Video of the Year for "Out in the Middle."

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown made history when they won the biggest award of the night — Video of the Year. They became the first husband-and-wife team in CMT Music Awards history to win in that category.

Lainey Wilson earned a trophy for Collaborative Video of the Year for "Wait in the Truck," her duet with Hardy, and another one later in the night, for Female Video of the Year. She was the most-nominated artist walking into the 2023 show with an impressive four mentions, including in the most coveted category of the night — Video of the Year.

New this year, the CMT Music Awards extended its Breakthrough Video of the Year Category into two subdivisions — one for male artists, one for female — a testament to the sheer amount of talent coming from country's new crop.

2023 also marks the first time the CMT Music Awards have taken place in Austin. For the past several years, the show has been held in Nashville. It's the second consecutive year that the ceremony has aired on CBS. Brown co-hosted this year's show with Kelsea Ballerini.

2023 CMT Music Awards Winners:

Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti, “Bonfire at Tina's”

Blake Shelton, “No Body”

Carrie Underwood, “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson, “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley, “Worth a Shot”

Gabby Barrett, “Pick Me Up”

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck”

Jimmie Allen, “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, “Thank God” — THE WINNER!

Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst”

Little Big Town, “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan, “Country On”

Luke Combs, “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

Walker Hayes, “AA”

Female Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Carly Pearce, “What He Didn't Do”

Carrie Underwood, “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett, “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst”

Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck” — THE WINNER!

Maren Morris, “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert, “Actin' Up”

Male Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”

Cody Johnson, “Human”

Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner” — THE WINNER!

Kane Brown, “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs, “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

Group/Duo Video of the Year (Awarded to the artists)

Dan + Shay, “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A, “Summer State of Mind”

Little Big Town, “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee, “Take My Name”

The War and Treaty, “That's How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band, “Out in the Middle” — THE WINNER!

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Avery Anna, “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan, “If He Wanted to He Would”

MacKenzie Porter, “Pickup”

Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange” — THE WINNER!

Morgan Wade, “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy, “Found It in You”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Bailey Zimmerman, “Fall in Love”

Corey Kent, “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan, “Sounds Like Something I'd Do”

Jackson Dean, “Don't Come Lookin'”

Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner” — THE WINNER!

Nate Smith, “Whiskey on You”

Collaborative Video of the Year (Awarded to the artists)

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley, “Worth a Shot”

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck” — THE WINNER!

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi, “Longneck Way to Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott, “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry, “Where We Started”

CMT Performance of the Year (Awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo))

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton, “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton, “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) — THE WINNER!

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker, “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce, “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds, “Love Can Build a Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile, “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year (Awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo))

Charley Crockett, “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young, “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress, “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner” (from CMT All Access) — THE WINNER!

Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral to Verified)

Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

2023 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet The best dressed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards took a slight risk on an established personal style. Country singers and their significant others walked the red carpet prior to the Sunday (April 2) show in Austin, Texas. See pictures of the hottest country fashions as worn by the biggest hitmakers, most-talked-about newcomers and more.

Who gets your vote for best and worst dressed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards?

Peek Inside the 2023 CMT Music Awards Rehearsals The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live from Austin, Texas on Sunday (Apr. 2.) Ahead of the big night, take a look inside rehearsals as Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton and more get ready to perform.

10 Times The CMT Music Awards Got it Wrong No awards show gets it right 100 percent of the time, and the CMT Music Awards is no different. Here's Taste of Country's list of the top 10 times that this fan-voted awards show got it wrong.