A full list 2023 Grammy Awards nominees was announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a livestream reveal by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Miranda Lambert is on top in mainstream country categories, with nods in four, and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Willie Nelson followed closely behind her with three country nominations a piece.

Jimmie Allen, who was a Best New Artist nominee in 2022, was on hand to help reveal the nominees in country categories. Three-time Grammy winners Dan + Shay were also part of the announcement. In addition to their role as presenters, they performed "Tequila," the song that won them their very first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2019.

Dan + Shay also returned to the screen later in the broadcast to say a few words about the impact of country legend Loretta Lynn, who died in early October. Lynn won three Grammy trophies over the course of her career, and earned 18 nominations.

Country songwriter Laura Veltz, who has co-written hits for artists like Dan + Shay, Lady A and Kane Brown, earned a nomination in the brand-new Songwriter of the Year category. Additionally, singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt earned a nod for Song of the Year, for the title track of her 2022 album, Just Like That. Raitt picked up four nods in total, the other three of which came in Americana categories.

Brandi Carlile had a massive outing when the nominees were announced, earning nods not only in country and Americana fields, but in all-genre categories, as well. Her song "Broken Horses" earned a mention in the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories, and she also scored a mention in the Album of the Year category for In These Silent Days and a mention in the Record of the Year category for "You and Me on the Rock." That makes Carlile one of the most-nominated acts at this year's show. Only Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar earned more nominations; Carlile is tied with Adele for third most-nominated, with seven nods apiece.

Willie Nelson also comes in with a robust four nominations, snagging a mention in the Best Roots Gospel Album category for his album The Willie Nelson Family in addition to three nods in country categories.

Bluegrass upstart Molly Tuttle picked up a nod for Best Bluegrass Album, but her biggest mention came in an all-genre category: She's a contender for Best New Artist.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will return to Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles after a year in Las Vegas. Chris Stapleton was country music's big winner in 2022, with three Grammy wins, including Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

The 2023 Grammys will air on CBS on Feb. 5, 2023.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards is on CBS, with ToC on your phone!

2023 Grammy Awards Nominees (Country):

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini, "Heartfirst"

Zach Bryan, "Something in the Orange"

Miranda Lambert, "In His Arms"

Maren Morris, "Circles Around This Town"

Willie Nelson, "Live Forever"

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Ingrid Andress feat. Sam Hunt, "Wishful Drinking"

Brothers Osborne, "Midnight Rider's Prayer"

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, "Outrunning Your Memory"

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, "Does He Love You -- Revisited"

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl"

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss"Going Where the Lonely Go"

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Maren Morris, "Circles Around This Town" (Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins)

Luke Combs, "Doin' This" (Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford)

Taylor Swift, "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift)

Miranda Lambert, "If I was a Cowboy" (Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert)

Willie Nelson, "I'll Love You Til the Day I Die" (Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" (Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis)

Best Country Album

Luke Combs, Growin' Up

Miranda Lambert, Palomino

Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris, Humble Quest

Willie Nelson, A Beautiful Time

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Record of the Year

Abba, “Don’t Shut Me Down"

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul"

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous"

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius, “You and Me on the Rock"

Doja Cat, “Woman"

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit"

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, “About Damn Time"

Harry Styles, “As It Was"

Album of the Year

ABBA, Voyage

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry's House

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Dr. John, Things Happen That Way

Keb' Mo', Good to Be...

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That...

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Anais Mitchell, "Bright Star" (Anais Mitchell)

Sheryl Crow, "Forever" (Sheryl Crow and Jeff Trot)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, "High and Lonesome" (T Bone Burnett and Robert Plant)

Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That" (Bonnie Raitt)

Aoife O'Donovan and Allison Russell, "Prodigal Daughter" (Aoife O'Donovan and Tim O'Brien)

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock" (Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)

Best American Roots Performance

Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton, "Someday It'll All Make Sense"

Madison Cunningham, "Life According to Raechel"

Fantastic Negrito, "Oh Betty"

Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, "Stompin' Ground"

Aoife O'Donovan, "Prodigal Daughter" and Allison Russell

Best America Performance

Eric Alexandrakis, "Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)"

Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett, "There You Go Again"

Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin, "The Message"

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"

Bonnie Raitt, "Made Up Mind"

Best Bluegrass Album

The Infamous Stringdusters, Toward the Fray

Del McCoury Band, Almost Proud

Peter Rowan, Calling You From My Mountain

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Crooked Tree

Yonder Mountain String Band, Get Yourself Outside

Best Folk Album

Judy Collins, Spellbound

Madison Cunningham, Revealer

Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line

Aoife O'Donovan, Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers, Hell on Church Street