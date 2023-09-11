Country Music Dominates Songs of the Summer Chart, Makes History

When it comes to summer, you can't go wrong with country music. The same rang true in summer 2023: The genre dominates the top two spots on Billboard's 2023 Songs of the Summer chart.

The last time a country song was No. 1 on the list was in 1974, with John Denver's "Annie's Song." This year also marks the first time the top two positions have been claimed by country.

The No. 1 position belongs to Morgan Wallen and his hit "Last Night." The track logged 16 non-consecutive weeks on top of the publication's all-genre Hot 100 list — the second-longest run in the history of that chart. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus hold the record at 19 weeks for their song "Old Town Road."

Coming in at No. 2 on the Songs of the Summer 2023 list is Luke Combs with his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." His version of the 1988 track nipped at Wallen's heels — overtaking it at times — all summer long.

The two country powerhouses were able to edge out big hitters like Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" and Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" and "Karma."

The 2023 Billboard Songs of the Summer Top 10:

1. Morgan Wallen - "Last Night"

2. Luke Combs - "Fast Car"

3. Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

4. Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

5. Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - "All My Life"

6. Taylor Swift - "Cruel Summer"

7. Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice - "Karma"

8. SZA - "Snooze"

9. SZA - "Kill Bill"

10. Gunna - "Fukumean"

Billboard's chart positions are determined by cumulative performance acrss several mediums: Streaming, airplay and sales. These numbers are taken from the Hot 100 Songs charts from Memorial Day through Labor Day, which accounts for the charts dated June 10 through Sept 10 in 2023.