Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Cody Johnson and many other country superstars are among the first group of performers named to the lineup of the 2024 CMA Fest.

They'll all be performing on the mainstage, Nissan Stadium, during the massive, four-day downtown Nashville party, which is set for early June.

Other mainstage performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, The War and Treaty, Thomas Rhett and Bailey Zimmerman.

Additionally, Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd are booked to take the stage at the festival. It's unclear if they're appearing in tandem with another act or playing a solo set at Nissan during CMA Fest.

More performers are expected to be announced in the weeks and months ahead. Big-name collaborations and major onstage surprises are par for the course for CMA Fest, so fans should expect plenty of curveballs, too.

In addition to the nightly Nissan Stadium lineup, country artists will be performing across multiple different downtown Nashville stages during the festival. Rising stars including George Birge, Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, Larry Fleet and many others will perform at the Chevy Riverfront Stage during the festival.

Related: The Top 10 Unforgettable Artist-Fan Moments in CMA History

Other exciting performances will be featured at four smaller stages: The Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza and the Hard Rock Stage. Additionally, Ascend Amphitheater will host three nights of performances during the festival, with lineups to be announced soon. Visit CMA Fest's website for details.

When is the 2024 CMA Fest? How Can I Attend?

This year's iteration of the yearly festival is set for June 6-9, 2024.

A limited number of four-day passes are currently on sale.

More ticketing options open up on Thursday (March 14) at 10AM CT.

A portion of ticket proceeds are earmarked toward musical education programs nationwide via the CMA Foundation.