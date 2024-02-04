Country music's best dressed at the 2024 Grammy Awards brought original style to the red carpet, and maybe a hot date.

The 2024 Grammys air on CBS on Feb. 4 at 8PM ET.

Trevor Noah returns to host for a fourth straight year.

Last year's big country winner was Willie Nelson.

Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson are among the country singers who walked the Grammys red carpet. Pictures (below) show them posing for photographers outside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 4).

The smiles are certainly genuine — only at the Grammys is it an honor just to be nominated!

Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers and Brandy Clark lead country nominees at the 2024 Grammys. Each is recognized in three categories, but Jelly Roll could become the night's big winner.

The "Halfway to Heaven" singer is up for all-genre Best New Artist, one of the Grammys "Big Four." "Save Me" — his duet with Wilson — is also nominated for Best Country Duo / Group Performance. It's one of two noms for the CMA Entertainer of the Year, as her Bell Bottom Country album earned a Best Country Album nod.

New photos of country singers on the Grammy Awards red carpet will be added as they appear. This year's show will air on CBS from 8PM to 11:30PM ET and feature Combs as a performer. He's rumored to be singing "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman, who's been quite reclusive during this second run of success for her 1988 hit.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone!