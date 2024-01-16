Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean + More Join 2024 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup

Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lady A and Old Dominion are just a few of the performers booked for the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival.

Also on deck are Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Walker Hayes and Riley Green. Radio deejay Bobby Bones will host the festival, which is headed into its 11th iteration this year.

2024 is already a busy year for country festivals, with big stars booked across an array of dates, locations and lineups throughout the year. Along with acts like Cody Johnson and Eric Church, Jelly is among the format's most popular headliners: He's scheduled to take the stage atop bills like the sold-out Gulf Coast Jam and Iowa's Tailgate N' Tallboys festival. Meanwhile, Aldean is headlining Rock the Country just days after the iHeartCountry Festival takes place.

The annual iHeartCountry Festival will be held on May 4 at Austin, Texas' Moody Center — the same venue where the 2024 CMT Music Awards will take place one month prior.

Tickets to the iHeartCountry Festival go on sale to the general public on Jan. 26 via Ticketmaster, but Capital One cardholders will have access to a special pre sale beginning Jan. 23.

For more information, visit the festival's website.