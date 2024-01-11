Jelly Roll Up for All-Genre New Artist — See 2024 People’s Choice Awards Nominees
Jelly Roll will rep country music this year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The fast-rising singer is nominated in the all-genre New Artist of the Year category, in addition to the Male Country Artist category.
The "Save Me" singer is one of several members of the country music community to receive recognition in categories representing all types of music. Both Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs are up for Male Artist of the Year, while Lainey Wilson is holding down the fort on the Female Artist list.
In addition, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion received nods for Group/Duo of the Year.
Several other all-genre categories have country contenders: Combs and Wallen are up for Song of the Year with "Fast Car" and "Last Night," respectively. Combs' Gettin Old album will compete against Wallen's One Thing at a Time for Album of the Year.
Meanwhile, Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves hope to bring home a win for country music with their duet "I Remember Everything" in the Collaboration Song category. Combs' World Tour and Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour are both listed for the Concert Tour of the Year award.
Of course, the People's Choice Awards hand out trophies for genre-specific categories, too. Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Hardy, Kane Brown, Bryan, Combs and Wallen join Jelly Roll in the Male Country Artist nominations. Included in the Female Country Artist of the Year nods are Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain and Wilson.
Fans can vote in all categories — movies, music, television and pop culture — now through Friday, Jan. 19. Winners will be announced the night of the show.
The 2024 People's Choice Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8PM ET on NBC.
2024 People's Choice Awards Nominees:
Male Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Female Artist of the Year
Beyonce
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
Male Country Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Hardy
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Female Country Artist of the Year
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
Group/Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
Tomorrow x Together
Song of the Year
Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"
Luke Combs, "Fast Car"
Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
Gunna, "Fukumean"
Tate McRae, "Greedy"
Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"
Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"
Album of the Year
Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation
Drake, For All the Dogs
Luke Combs, Gettin' Old
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts
Karol G, Manana Sera Bonito
Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Collaboration Song of the Year
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, "Barbie World"
Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
Drake feat. J. Cole, "First Person Shooter"
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"
Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"
Karol G and Shakira, "TQG"
Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, "Un x100to"
Concert Tour of the Year
Ed Sheeran, +-=x÷
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour
Luke Combs, World Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time Tour
Pink, Summer Carnival Tour
Beyonce, Renaissance World Tour
Taylor Swift, Eras Tour
