Jelly Roll Up for All-Genre New Artist — See 2024 People’s Choice Awards Nominees

Jelly Roll will rep country music this year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The fast-rising singer is nominated in the all-genre New Artist of the Year category, in addition to the Male Country Artist category.

The "Save Me" singer is one of several members of the country music community to receive recognition in categories representing all types of music. Both Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs are up for Male Artist of the Year, while Lainey Wilson is holding down the fort on the Female Artist list.

In addition, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion received nods for Group/Duo of the Year.

Several other all-genre categories have country contenders: Combs and Wallen are up for Song of the Year with "Fast Car" and "Last Night," respectively. Combs' Gettin Old album will compete against Wallen's One Thing at a Time for Album of the Year.

Meanwhile, Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves hope to bring home a win for country music with their duet "I Remember Everything" in the Collaboration Song category. Combs' World Tour and Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour are both listed for the Concert Tour of the Year award.

Of course, the People's Choice Awards hand out trophies for genre-specific categories, too. Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Hardy, Kane Brown, Bryan, Combs and Wallen join Jelly Roll in the Male Country Artist nominations. Included in the Female Country Artist of the Year nods are Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain and Wilson.

Fans can vote in all categories — movies, music, television and pop culture — now through Friday, Jan. 19. Winners will be announced the night of the show.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8PM ET on NBC.

2024 People's Choice Awards Nominees:

Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year

Beyonce

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Male Country Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Hardy

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female Country Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Group/Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

Tomorrow x Together

Song of the Year

Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"

Luke Combs, "Fast Car"

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Gunna, "Fukumean"

Tate McRae, "Greedy"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"

Album of the Year

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation

Drake, For All the Dogs

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts

Karol G, Manana Sera Bonito

Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Collaboration Song of the Year

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, "Barbie World"

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Drake feat. J. Cole, "First Person Shooter"

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"

Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"

Karol G and Shakira, "TQG"

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, "Un x100to"

Concert Tour of the Year

Ed Sheeran, +-=x÷

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour

Luke Combs, World Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time Tour

Pink, Summer Carnival Tour

Beyonce, Renaissance World Tour

Taylor Swift, Eras Tour