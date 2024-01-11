Jelly Roll Up for All-Genre New Artist — See 2024 People&#8217;s Choice Awards Nominees

Jelly Roll Up for All-Genre New Artist — See 2024 People’s Choice Awards Nominees

Noam Galai, Getty Images

Jelly Roll will rep country music this year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The fast-rising singer is nominated in the all-genre New Artist of the Year category, in addition to the Male Country Artist category.

The "Save Me" singer is one of several members of the country music community to receive recognition in categories representing all types of music. Both Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs are up for Male Artist of the Year, while Lainey Wilson is holding down the fort on the Female Artist list.

In addition, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion received nods for Group/Duo of the Year.

Several other all-genre categories have country contenders: Combs and Wallen are up for Song of the Year with "Fast Car" and "Last Night," respectively. Combs' Gettin Old album will compete against Wallen's One Thing at a Time for Album of the Year.

Meanwhile, Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves hope to bring home a win for country music with their duet "I Remember Everything" in the Collaboration Song category. Combs' World Tour and Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour are both listed for the Concert Tour of the Year award.

Of course, the People's Choice Awards hand out trophies for genre-specific categories, too. Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Hardy, Kane Brown, Bryan, Combs and Wallen join Jelly Roll in the Male Country Artist nominations. Included in the Female Country Artist of the Year nods are Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Shania Twain and Wilson.

Fans can vote in all categories — movies, music, television and pop culture — now through Friday, Jan. 19. Winners will be announced the night of the show.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8PM ET on NBC.

2024 People's Choice Awards Nominees:

Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year

Beyonce
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez

Male Country Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Hardy
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan

Female Country Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain

Group/Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
Tomorrow x Together

Song of the Year

Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"
Luke Combs, "Fast Car"
Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
Gunna, "Fukumean"
Tate McRae, "Greedy"
Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"
Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"

Album of the Year

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation
Drake, For All the Dogs
Luke Combs, Gettin' Old
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts
Karol G, Manana Sera Bonito
Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Collaboration Song of the Year

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, "Barbie World"
Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
Drake feat. J. Cole, "First Person Shooter"
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"
Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"
Karol G and Shakira, "TQG"
Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, "Un x100to"

Concert Tour of the Year

Ed Sheeran, +-=x÷
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour
Luke Combs, World Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time Tour
Pink, Summer Carnival Tour
Beyonce, Renaissance World Tour
Taylor Swift, Eras Tour

2023 People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet Pictures

The best dressed from the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards include several bold fashion choices and plenty of mid-summer crop tops. See pictures from the red carpet at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, taken before Thursday night's (Sept. 28) live broadcast.

The 2023 PCCA's air live on NBC from 8-10PM ET. Little Big Town will host while Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd will receive special honors.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Jelly Roll
Categories: Country Music News, People's Choice Country Awards
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country