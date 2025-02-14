Valentine's Day is one big day of love! And with it come all of the delicious candy — chocolates, lollipops, gummies and more.

One of the most traditional Valentine candies are the sweet and flirty conversation hearts.

This little sugar morsels are the tastiest Valentine you can give someone, with their cute messages engraved on the front. They come in assorted colors and flavors with things like "Call Me," "Crazy 4 U" and "XOXO" written on them.

The History of Conversation Hearts

Also called Sweethearts, conversation hearts were originally made by the New England Confectionary Company (Necco). The company was the first to create a wafer candy called Necco Wafers in the mid-1800s.

The company began stamping their candy with little messages or logos. Eventually they started making other shapes, including hearts. Thus, the conversation heart was born around 1900.

After going bankrupt in 2018, Necco sold the rights to their conversation hearts (and other brands) to Spangler Candy Company, who still distribute many of the brand's products. Brach's also makes their own version of the popular Valentine's treat.

What Are Some Classic Conversation Hearts Messages?

Several messages have been displayed on conversation hearts. Classic Valentine's phrases include "Love U," "Be Mine" and "Sweetheart". Other common messages are used like "U R Cute," "For Ever," "Text Me" and "Best Friend" making it fun to communicate with anyone via little treats.

There are some once-popular sayings that have been discontinued. "Fax Me," "1-800 Cupid" and "Girl Power" are just a few of retired conversation hearts messages.

Keep scrolling to see our country-fied conversation hearts!

23 Country Conversation Hearts for Valentine's Day This Valentine's Day, express yourself with a conversation heart! We've crafted the perfect country conversation hearts for the big day of love! Gallery Credit: Jess