Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean fighting for a dinner reservation or scrambling for the last bouquet at the grocery store.

For many couples, it’s as simple as kicking off your boots, grabbing a blanket, and passing the remote.

A new Roku survey shows that half of users plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, and for many of them, the holiday looks a lot more like a cozy night at home than a night on the town.

According to the data, 8 in 10 celebrators plan to spend the day with their significant other, while 1 in 5 say they’ll celebrate with their children — proving that love stories come in more than one form.

And when it comes to entertainment, streaming has officially become part of the tradition.

In fact, 70% of celebrators say they’re likely to stream something as part of their Valentine’s Day plans, with romance, romantic comedies, and good old-fashioned comedy topping the list of genres.

For couples opting for couch time over candlelight, Roku’s search data reveals the movies people are most likely to queue up on Feb. 14.

Last year’s most-searched title on Valentine’s Day was the star-studded 2010 rom-com Valentine’s Day — and several other love stories are still favorites when hearts (and streaming apps) align.

Julia Roberts continues to reign as the queen of rom-coms on Roku.

Her films — including Valentine’s Day, Pretty Woman, and Notting Hill — were searched more than any other romantic comedy actor’s titles.

Of course, not everyone leans into the lovey-dovey vibes. Roku found that one-third of non-celebrators actively avoid romantic content on Valentine’s Day altogether.

Sometimes the best Valentine’s plans don’t need much — just a good story and someone to watch it with.

But for the couples and families who are leaning in, here are five romantic favorites viewers searched most — and what’s likely to fill plenty of living rooms again this Feb. 14.

5 Romantic Movies to Stream With Your Significant Other:

Valentine’s Day (2010)

The Notebook

50 First Dates

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Twilight



At the end of the night, it’s not about the movie — it’s about who you’re watching it with.