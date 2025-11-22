Turns Out, We’re All Secretly Watching the Same Show Again (and Again)

If you’ve ever crawled into bed, hit play on a familiar show and called it “self-care,” you’re not alone — turns out, that’s the official move.

According to a new survey from Howdy, Roku’s ad-free streaming platform, nearly three out of four Americans say watching TV is part of their weekly self-care routine — and yes, that outranks scrolling, working out, and even spending time on hobbies.

But it’s not about staying up to date with the latest buzzy series. It’s the shows you’ve already seen — probably seven times over — that bring the most peace.

Read More: ‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2: Here’s Everything We Know

“In general, when people are looking to unwind, they want something familiar that they know is going to make them feel a certain way,” says Roku’s Head of Content, Lisa Holme. “TV viewing is no different. People are more likely to find this relaxation by rewatching the show or movie they’re confident they can connect to on an emotional level.”

Yes, We’re All Watching the Same Show for the 8th Time

There’s just something about revisiting a comfort show — whether it’s The Office, Friends, Grey’s Anatomy, Friday Night Lights or your guilty-pleasure reality fix — that just hits different.

According to the report, 70% of Americans prefer rewatching something they’ve already seen when they want to relax. On average, viewers have watched their favorite comfort show seven times.

Millennials take it a step further: some report rewatching their go-to more than 15 times. (If that’s you and your Gilmore Girls box set, don’t worry — we’re not judging.)

Comedy, Nostalgia and Bed > Everything Else

Every generation has its go-to genre, but comedy tops the list across the board.

Gen Z and Millennials also gravitate toward romance and fantasy/sci-fi, while older viewers are more likely to unwind with procedurals and true crime.

Read More: ‘Y: Marshals': Here’s Everything We Know About the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

And when it comes to where people watch, the nostalgia factor and comfort go hand in hand — especially for younger audiences. Nearly 80% of Gen Z and 75% of Millennials say they turn to shows and movies from their youth when they want to relax.

Also? The couch is out. More than half of Americans now prefer “bed binging” over “couch rotting,” with Gen Z leading the trend at a very cozy 73%.

There’s Comfort… and Then There’s Secret Comfort

Not all comfort shows are shared. In fact, two in five Americans admit they have a “secret” comfort show they only watch alone.

And more than half of parents say they sneak their favorites when the kids aren’t around.

Whether you’re deep into your Yellowstone rewatch or queuing up Sweet Home Alabama for the fourth “background” play this week, there’s no wrong way to unwind.

Because sometimes, the best kind of wellness is a bowl of popcorn, a worn-in blanket, and the exact same episode you already know by heart.