Aaron Watson Announces His Next Album, ‘Unwanted Man,’ With Four New Tracks

Independent artist and Texas mainstay Aaron Watson returns this spring with a new album, Unwanted Man. The project will feature 11 tracks, all of which Watson wrote or co-wrote, and he self-produced it after writing and recording the music in his home state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre-order for Unwanted Man began on Friday (Apr. 22), and to celebrate the launch of his new album cycle, Watson is previewing four instant grat tracks. Among those is his next single, "Cheap Seats," a rousing, follow-your-arrow anthem that chronicles the singer's career-long commitment to his authenticity and the fans who love him for it.

"So I'll keep writing for the brand, traveling with my band / I'll keep on singing songs that I believe," Watson sings in the chorus of the new song. "So you can keep your Music Row / I'll take the front row to the back row / I'm a fan of the fan in the cheap seats."

Along with "Cheap Seats," Watson also dropped the wedding-ready "When I See You" and the brooding "Crash Landing," plus the album's previously-released title track. Unwanted Man takes its name from another love song, this time a declaration of dedication to the partner who makes life make sense -- and keeps him from feeling like an "unwanted man."

Unwanted Man arrives in full on June 17. It will be Watson's 14th studio album, and the first he's released since dropping American Soul in early 2021.

Aaron Watson, Unwanted Man Track List:

1. Unwanted Man (Aaron Watson, Bob DiPiero)

2. Cheap Seats (Aaron Watson)

3. When I See You (Aaron Watson)

4. The Old Man Said (Aaron Watson, Phil O'Donnell)

5. Dancing Around The Truth (Aaron Watson)

6. What's Left Of Me (Aaron Watson)

7. Heck Of A Song (Aaron Watson)

8. Crash Landing (Aaron Watson)

9. One In A Million Girl (Aaron Watson)

10. Nothing On You (Aaron Watson)

11. Once In A Life (Aaron Watson)