Did You Spot These 8 Country Music Moments at Super Bowl LIX?

Country music wasn't invited to be a part of the Super Bowl in 2025, but we showed up anyway. There were no fewer than eight great country moments, including the one song that seemed to unite everyone in the stadium.

The lack of country music participation during pre-game and halftime was remarkable, if only because Nashville seems to own the National Anthem. Seriously, the last four anthems were all country-fied, but Jon Batiste broke the streak.

Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and Eric Church sang the Super Bowl National Anthem the last four years, before 2025.

It's been 22 years since a country star headlined the halftime show (Shania Twain in 2003).

Next year's Super Bowl will be in San Francisco.

Find five commercials on this list of country moments at the Super Bowl, but we'll begin with the song that brought fans together.

John Denver's "Country Road" Has a Super Moment

Rocket Mortgage's "Take Me Home" commercial didn't make many best-of lists, but the moment that came afterward was newsworthy. The mortgage giant's spotlight bled into the actual broadcast, when cameras showed Chiefs and Eagles fans singing along to John Denver's "Country Roads."

It was a sweet moment of unity, albeit staged unity. It was also a reminder of the power of that song:

Post Malone's Bud Light Ad with Peyton Manning

USA Today ranked Bud Light's "Big Men on the Cul-de-Sac" commercial at No. 7. It was probably the funniest Super Bowl commercial featuring a country artist, if not the best.

The moment extended into the broadcast, when Manning was seen loading up the long cooler in the tunnel of the stadium. Post was actually in New Orleans over the weekend, too: He headlined the Super Bowl tailgate party, but there's no evidence that he actually went to the game.

Shania Twain Was a Dancing Tongue

That's a sentence you probably thought you'd never read. Shania Twain helped Coffee Mate produce one of the strangest commercials of the Super Bowl. "Let's go girls" became "Let's go tongue" and ... listen, we didn't really understand it either, but it happened, so she's included on this list.

Laine Wilson Super Bowl Sighting!

TV cameras found Kevin Costner (next to Pete Davidson?) at the Super Bowl, and until we went searching, that was as country as it got. However, Lainey Wilson was also there with boyfriend Duck Hodges, who used to play for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.

Can somebody get the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year better seats in 2026?

Texas Country Represents at the Super Bowl

Texas grocer H-E-B cast Aaron Watson for a minute-long Super Bowl commercial that fires at the pace of Johnny Cash's "I've Been Everywhere." It's a love song to Texas, with a free grocery promotion tucked in at the end.

If this commercial aired on national television, we missed it. It would make sense for this to have only gone to Texas viewers, however.

Shaboozey Shared the Screen With Nerds!

Shaboozey helped Nerds promote Nerds Gummies with a funky, New Orleans-inspired version of "It's a Wonderful Life." The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer was part of a parade anchored by his new gummy friend.

Budweiser and the Bellamy Brothers Win Super Bowl LIX

Budweiser's "First Delivery" ad was ranked No. 1 on USA Today's list, and did well elsewhere. The spot found a Clydesdale horse named Jake going to great lengths to get a keg of beer to where it needed to be.

A shortened version wasn't nearly as powerful as the full 99-second commercial (seen below). "Let Your Love Flow" from the Bellamy Brothers anchored that, and the duo told Taste of Country there were thrilled with the result.

Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Finally, this list would be incomplete without mentioning Taylor Swift at the game (she used to be country, so we're counting her).

Here is a gallery of her best pictures from the suite. Honestly, Taylor didn't look to be having much fun.