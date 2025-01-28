Shaboozey Starring in Super Bowl Commercial for Nerds

Shaboozey won't be getting "tipsy" during his Super Bowl commercial, but a sugar high is possible. The "A Bar Song" singer is starring in a spot for Nerds Gummy Clusters.

The full commercial isn't available yet, but Nerds did reveal a 15-second teaser to social platforms.

Shaboozey is nominated for five awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards (Feb. 2), including Best New Artist.

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" was his breakout hit, while "Good News" is his new radio single.

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Feb. 9 on Fox. A 30-second ad is selling for $7 million.

In the preview, Shaboozey is seen preparing for a video shoot when he eats a Nerds Gummy Cluster. Old-timey music plays from a speaker behind him and colorful Nerds begin to spread all around him, eventually overtaking his guitar.

A pink Nerd helps makes that happen and shares a smile with Shaboozey, who strums a few gentle chords.

Shaboozey's Nerds commercial will air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl, Variety reports.

Traditionally, one or two country stars appear in ads during the Super Bowl. In 2024, Lainey Wilson was country music's top spokesperson, appearing in an ad for Coors Light. Historically, Willie Nelson has been perhaps the most-used pitchman, but official stats aren't kept on this kind of thing.

Nerds used influencer Addison Rae to promote Nerds Gummy Clusters during last year's Super Bowl. The company says the spot was very successful.