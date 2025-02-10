Tom Brady is used to playing in Super Bowls, but when the Chiefs and the Eagles hooked up at Super Bowl LIX, it was the first time Brady was in the announcer's booth for the game.

Now, everyone is talking about his wrist.

The quarterback-turned-talking-head stood out with a $740,000 watch.

It's hard not to notice that watch — it's completely covered in yellow sapphires, checking in at 48.92 carats.

Don't forget the 1.32 carats of white diamonds that are included, as well.

Brady has always been a fashion-forward player. He was named GQ's Man of the Year back in 2015, and as a star off the field, find him in movies like Ted 2 and shows like Entourage.

So maybe the flashy watch shouldn't surprise people?

Jacob & Co. is not a company for us normal folks — they only have 15 locations in the continental United States, but they love hooking celebrities up before red carpet events.

If that designer name sounds familiar to country music fans, it's because t is the same designer that decked out Shaboozey with a glitzy watch at the Grammys.

Now no word on whether or not Shaboozey or Brady actually own the watches they were sporting, or if they were on loan for their big days. Either way, those wrist accessories got people talking.

And after that boring game, thankfully we have something else to discuss.

