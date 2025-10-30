A woman turned to Reddit for advice after her boyfriend of eight months got upset when she told him she doesn’t want to watch football with him anymore.

It’s not that she doesn’t like him — she just isn’t a football girlie.

It Spikes My Anxiety

The woman explained that her boyfriend is a huge football fan and watches games regularly throughout the season.

“Football is very important to him,” she wrote on Reddit. “He has expressed to me that he really wants me to watch it with him; however, I have zero interest in football and it bores me so much.”

Read More: Dating Dilemma! Is It ‘Gross’ to Share a Washcloth With Your Partner?

She added that she’s tried — really tried — to get into it for the sake of their relationship.

“I’ve tried to watch it SO many times,” she said. “But I just don’t like it.”

What makes it worse, she explained, is that her boyfriend is a very enthusiastic fan. “He likes to yell and clap really loud… it spikes my anxiety,” she wrote.

The frustrated woman continued, “He knows this and will continue to yell, clap, and just overreact… it makes me uncomfortable.”

She’d Rather Work Sundays Than Sit Through Another Game

The Redditor went on to say she’s considering picking up Sunday shifts — not because she needs the money, but as a way to avoid being around during football season.

Read More: Man Threatens to Divorce ‘Useless’ Stay-at-Home Wife if She Doesn’t Become a ‘Proper Homemaker’

“He was not happy about it because he wants to watch football with me instead,” she admitted. “But I’ve explained how it makes me feel. This is really the only issue we have.”

She says the rest of their relationship is going well, but this one thing has become a sticking point.

Reddit Has Thoughts

As usual, folks had opinions — and most commenters took her side.

“It's okay if you don't want to watch it, and it's okay if he does,” one user wrote. “If he really wants a partner who will watch football with him, then you're just not compatible.”

Another added: “Talk to him properly so that he understands everything. You can also support him by treating him to some snacks even if you're not there. We can show support in a lot of ways aside from watching it with him.”

The general consensus? Loving someone doesn’t mean you have to love everything they do.