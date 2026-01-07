Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Shipley is in "critical" but stable condition after suffering severe burns in an accident at his family’s ranch.

The 40-year-old was injured when a machine he was operating caught fire near his hometown of Burnet, Texas, on Tuesday (Jan. 6), according to a statement released by his family through the University of Texas athletics department.

“Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet,” the statement read. “He was operating a machine on his ranch when it caught fire. He was able to free himself, but not before sustaining severe burns on his body.”

Shipley managed to reach one of his ranch workers, who drove him to a nearby hospital. He was later airlifted to Austin, where he remains hospitalized.

Family + Faith

Shipley’s younger brother, Jaxon — also a former Longhorns wide receiver — shared a heartfelt message on social media asking for prayers for Jordan’s recovery.

“Please pray for full healing and no infections or other issues on his road to recovery,” Jaxon wrote. “His life was spared today by the grace of God and the sheer will to live.”

Their father, longtime Texas high school football coach Bob Shipley, shared an update on Facebook, writing that Jordan has undergone several surgeries to treat his burns and that the biggest threats now are infection and pneumonia.

A Life Rooted in Family + Faith

Jordan lives in Texas with his wife, Sunny, and their two young sons.

According to his Instagram, the former NFL star runs Shipley Ranches, a family-owned real estate and cattle business, where his brother Jaxon also works.

For the Shipleys — a family well-known across Texas for their faith, football and community roots — the coming weeks will be critical as Jordan begins his long road to recovery.