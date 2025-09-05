Carrie Underwood will once again welcome football fans into Sunday Night Football coverage on NBC this season.

It's her 13th year delivering one of the most recognizable songs in professional sports.

The country singer, along with the network, shared a snippet of this season's opening number ahead of its premiere this Sunday (Sept. 7), when the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will duke it out at Highmark Stadium in New York.

In the new-for-2025 opener, Underwood again belts out the iconic tune, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

We see several clips of the Bills and Ravens from previous matchups.

Sticking with tradition, the country star performs from a stage that's made to look like a big production. In addition to clips of her singing with her band, fans will get to see some behind-the-scenes moments as Underwood undergoes hair and makeup before walking in to the studio.

How Long Has Carrie Underwood Been Doing 'Sunday Night Football'?

Underwood has been the voice of the Sunday Night Football opening theme song for 13 years now. Prior to that, fellow country singer Faith Hill held the position for six years, singing the same song.

True Sunday Night Football historians will recall that Pink was the first to record the opening theme in 2006.

Is the 'Sunday Night Football' Theme Song Always the Same?

The theme song for NFL coverage on NBC is a play on Joan Jett's song "I Hate Myself for Loving You." In the show's 20-year history, the football-themed anthem has been the same, with a few exceptions.

Underwood deviated from tradition a handful of times. She played off of her song "Somethin' Bad" featuring Miranda Lambert and created a new opening theme called "Sunday Night."

There was also an original song called "Game On," which aired for one season. The popularity of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" remains uncontested.