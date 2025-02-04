You Won’t Believe How Much Shaboozey’s Grammys Watch Is Worth

If you thought Shaboozey looked like a million bucks walking the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 2), you'd be right.

In fact, one accessory he was wearing is worth more than $1 million.

The country singer was decked out in black pants and a custom silver jacket with a matching scarf from Diesel. It was his dazzling watch that caught everyone's eye, however.

Peeking out from underneath his left sleeve was a Ashoka Diamond Boutique Watch from Jacob & Co. This watch is anything but subtle, as it is completely covered in emerald-cut diamonds from the band to the face.

This timepiece retails for a whopping $1.2 million dollars.

Shaboozey had a chance to showcase the seven-figure watch in a video shared by the jewelry makers on social media.

What Do Country Singers Splurge On?

It's unclear if Shaboozey owns the watch, or if Jacob & Co. loaned it to him for the night. It's not uncommon for jewelers and designers to do that for awards shows, as it's a great way to get their product in front of a wide audience. Remember Carrie Underwood's $31 million Grammy necklace from 2013?

Splurging on something like expensive jewelry or vehicles is not out of the ordinary for country singers. In fact, several artists have shared their biggest splurge purchases with Taste of Country.

Luke Combs is a big fan of fancy watches. Dustin Lynch bought his own plane, while Chase Rice bought himself an airstream. Jordan Davis opened up about getting a fishing boat and Parker McCollum made sure he purchased his dream car when he had the chance. Some country artists have spoiled themselves with land, like Lainey Wilson and Dylan Scott.

After breaking through with his record-tying hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" in 2024, it wouldn't be surprising if Shaboozey decided to treat himself.

