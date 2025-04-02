One College Team Has Made Their Concessions Snacks Totally Free

Canva

Even if you don't care about what is going on on the field, this should get your attention off the field.

Coastal Carolina University has announced that they will be offering free concessions this upcoming season.

And this isn’t just a bag of peanuts.

Chanticleer fans, with a paid ticket, can get a selection of hot dogs, popcorn, fountain drinks and nachos anytime they want. There is a limit of four items per trip to the concession stand, but there is no limit of how many trips a person can take per game. 

Chance Miller, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation, gave a statement on why this is important for the program, and more importantly, for Coastal Carolina fans.

"Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation, and we're always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience," he says. "With the CCU Kickoff Meal Deal, we're excited to offer free concessions this fall as a way to say thank you for the energy, passion and support they bring to Brooks Stadium every game."

Now, if you were hoping that beer would be included, I am here to sadly inform you that you are on the hook for your own brews and other specialty foods inside the stadium. 

Anything helps when it comes to the pocket book, though: In 2023 the average fan spent more than $32 on purchases at venues for sports and concerts. Coastal Carolina will open their football season against Virginia on August 30.

