50 College Football Coaches Reveal Their Favorite Country Artists

Country music and college football are a match made in heaven — there's something about a good football game that is made even better with a country soundtrack. Fans of the genre tend to be fans of the game, too, and — as it turns out — college football coaches return their admiration.

Action Network surveyed all 133 head coaches in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and asked them who their favorite musician is. While their answers vary from genre to genre, there are a whopping fifty coaches who called out a country act as their top choice of music to listen to.

Some of the most popular choices on this list? George Strait, Eric Church and Luke Combs — and of course there's some home state love for a few artists.

South Carolina's Shane Beamer says Darius Rucker is his favorite artist. Rucker is not only a native of the state, but he's also an alumnus and a big fan of the Gamecocks. The country star also launched his music career while attending the University of South Carolina, when he founded his first band, Hootie & the Blowfish.

Mack Brown of UNC says Church is his go-to musician — Church, of course, is a native of North Carolina and huge supporter of the Tar Heels. Remember when he canceled a show so he could watch the men's basketball team compete in the NCAA Final Four? He's a loyal supporter, no matter the sport.

Combs scores some love from Appalachian State's Shawn Clark on this list — the singer attended the school for a short time before dropping out to pursue music. He has since been spotted in App State gear and has been to a few sporting events over the years.

Find the full list of coaches and their favorite music below.