Tim Tebow is going to need to learn how to braid hair. The retired NFL quarterback and his wife, former Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh, are expecting their first baby, and they just shared the sweet gender reveal video with the world.

It's a girl!

Blindfolded, the couple is seen painting a canvas in black and white before revealing the surprise of pink paint, showing they are having a daughter.

They say they've been praying for their baby long before knowing her. They feel very blessed to become parents.

"We're beyond grateful that God chose us to be her parents. We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl!" the post reads.

The surprise — that the paint was pink, that baby is a girl — was a surprise for them, too.

"To create a meaningful piece of art for the nursery, we decided to find out the gender through painting!" the couple explain. "We chose two Bible verses — one for a boy and one for a girl— to add to the canvas once it was complete."

"The verse we want to speak over our baby girl is Psalm 25:4-5: 'Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.'"

"We pray that she always finds her identity in Christ and places her hope in His love and truth."

"Bring on the pink bows, ruffles and all things sweet," the Tebows write in conclusion.

Many celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section, including Jessie James Decker, who writes, "So happy for y'all omg beautiful."

Adds Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson, who is also expecting a baby this year: "YAY!!! IM SO HAPPY FOR YALL."

The Tebows' announcement coincides with exclusive reveal to People, where they further shared their excitement for this new little one coming soon.