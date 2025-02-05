The Budweiser clydesdales return to the Super Bowl in 2025, and they're bringing a popular country duo with them.

That's the Bellamy Brothers' hit "Let Your Love Flow" anchoring the new ad, titled "First Delivery."

Talking to Taste of Country, David and Howard Bellamy say they were elated with the finished commercial. Budweiser licensed the song — written by Larry Williams — and they learned about it quite suddenly. Over the last 50 years, they two men say "Let Your Love Flow" has been used in dozens of commercials.

The funny thing is, Howard says he cringes every time he hears it.

"Let Your Love Flow" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1976.

It wasn't as popular on country radio, peaking at No. 21.

Neil Diamond's drummer introduced the song to the brothers. "Let Your Love Flow" was written by Diamond's roadie, Larry Williams.

"He was the richest roadie around, but he kept working for Neil for years," David says of Williams.

Budweiser's Clydesdale Super Bowl Ad:

In the commercial, a young clydesdale is left off a wagon carrying a few dozen kegs of beer into town for delivery. The horse spots a keg that rolled off the wagon and goes to great lengths to get it to where it needs to be.

“Let Your Love Flow” is heard throughout most of the 98-second commercial, including when the horse walks into the bar with the keg of beer.

Bellamy Brothers, "Let Your Love Flow" Song History:

Diamond's band plays on the song, and since "Let Your Love Flow" was the Bellamy Brothers' first hit, David and Howard had no concept of what a "signature song" was. So no, they didn't know how huge it would be over the next five decades.

"It ends up in the weirdest places," David shares. "I saw one of the yacht rock things, they were using it and I thought, 'We're really a weird band to be in yacht rock.'"

There's actually a German version that's quite popular. There was also a bank advertisement in Europe and Asia that was so popular that "Let Your Love Flow" re-charted.

The duo's record label didn't really work "Let Your Love Flow" as a country song at the time, which explains what — in hindsight — looks like a snubbing from country radio. Of course that's where you're most likely to hear it in 2025, but when it comes o,n David and Howard can't help but hear the imperfections.

"I had the flu when I did that song, the vocal. And a fever," Howard admits. "I still hear the vocal and I cringe because I felt so bad. Just had to suck it up and go on."

For those curious, the duo is rooting for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Howard has a family connection to Patrick Mahomes and hopes he gets to three-peat.