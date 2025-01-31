Post Malone saves the day in a new Bud Light commercial set to air during the Super Bowl. The singer helps throw an epic neighborhood block party, minor property damage included.

A pairing between celebrity and brand has never been so natural, as Post Malone has been seen sipping cans of Bud Lights onstage for years.

This is actually his fourth Bud Light Super Bowl commercial, and it comes with two very high profile co-stars.

Who Is the Other Guy in Post Malone's Bud Light Commercial?

Fans got a preview of the commercial early in January. During that spot, Post Malone is reminded he can't actually sip Bud Light in the commercial (that's more of an agreed-upon standard than a rule).

The guy seated in the lawn chair next to Post Malone in the Bud Light commercial is comedian Shane Gillis, who actually palled around with Post at last year's Super Bowl.

The other famous celeb in the Super Bowl spot is more identifiable. Peyton Manning comes in at the last second to comment on the pair's extra large cooler.

Here is the actual commercial that you'll see during the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 (Fox). In it, a neighbor admits to throwing a lame party and asks for help. That's when Post Malone and Gillis crash the party (literally) and begin sending invites via a high-pressure leaf blower.

Party saved!

Beyond the leaf blowers, Post and Gillis break out a few more extreme man tools. Their grill also mows lawns and the cooler is the size of a semi-truck.

Huey Lewis & the News' "Power of Love" is the song that plays throughout the commercial.

