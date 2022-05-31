Vince Gill, Shania Twain, Ronnie Dunn and Willie Nelson are just a few of the country music legends filling up the cover of the new issue of AARP the Magazine. Inside, readers will find heartfelt expressions from Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Zac Brown and more, each writing about singular qualities that make America great.

Beneath the cover — debuting for Taste of Country readers first through this exclusive premiere — there's also a long look at a "Changing Nashville." Kane Brown helps lead a conversation about how the format is growing to become more inclusive, admitting there is still progress to be made.

"I hope that by the time my daughter is a little older, she sees herself when she looks at all areas of entertainment, including country music," Brown shares.

attachment-AARP Cover July June AARP.org/magazine loading...

Dozens of artists and celebrity fans pull together to celebrate country music and America during the special July 4 issue. Rodney Crowell, Martina McBride, Lee Greenwood, Lee Ann Womack and Clint Black are a few more artists featured. Wynonna Judd rounds out a scene that reflects the American heartland on a bright summer day.

The June/July issue of AARP is available in homes today, and through the AARP the Magazine website. Readers will also find journalist and historian Peter Cooper's selection of country songs assembled to foster understanding of America and its people. A "How Well Do You Know Country Music?" quiz puts a period on the multi-page feature. A knowledge of classic song lyrics from the 1940s to now will do you well.