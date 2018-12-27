Adam Hambrick’s ‘Rockin’ All Night Long’ Is Familiar for a Reason

Adam Hambrick addresses every newcomer's problem with the first lyric of his debut single "Rockin' All Night Long." The melodic ballad is instantly familiar even before his universal story has a chance to resonate.

The Mississippi born vocalist borrows from Don McLean's "American Pie" as a point of entry to a story that's surely personal. From there, the circle-of-life tale follows a guy from his rowdy teenage years through meeting the love of his life and becoming a father. The final verse may tear you up, especially if you've got a baby at home, but it's those opening lines that keep you listening. Familiarity is an issue every new artist faces, but by beginning "Rockin' All Night Long" like he does, he's quietly assuring us he likes the things we like.

Prior to releasing his debut on Capitol Nashville, Hambrick penned hits for Dan + Shay and Justin Moore, plus "Waiting on You" for Lindsay Ell. He's proving to be a dynamic writer, and with this strong effort, fans get to hear his equally dynamic voice.

Did You Know?: Justin Moore helped discover Adam Hambrick.

Adam Hambrick, 'Rockin' All Night Long' Lyrics:

There were Chevys and levees and whiskey and rye / Friends and no end to the summertime / Gas was cheap and the radio was free / So were we on those back streets / Chasing good times and pretty girls / 'Cause when you're young, your whole world is ...

Chorus:

Bloodshot eyes, watch the sun rise / Sleep when you die, crazy life / It's a full heart falling hard / Singing songs to her in the dark / Drinking up every moment until it's gone / Just rockin' all night long.

There's a knowing you now kind of feeling you get / When that lightning strikes on a first kiss / When she smiled I had no doubts so I put a ring on her finger I was wrapped around / We were midnight, holding on / Giving into what the heart wants.

Now it's 2AM and a little rocking chair / In a room with pink everywhere / She's got her mama's smile and lungs like her dad / She's the best reason I ever had.