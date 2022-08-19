Alabama Give $25,000 to Flood Relief Efforts in Kentucky

Alabama made a sizable donation to the relief efforts in eastern Kentucky after recent flooding wreaked havoc on several communities in July.

Founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry presented the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky with a check for $25,000 ahead of their performance at the Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg, Kentucky on August 6.

The band shared the news about their contribution on social media, alongside a photo from the event that shows Owen and Gentry holding a very large check, while the former reads from a piece of paper. The two also shared their sentiments for those affected by the damage.

"With all the devastation caused by the floods in eastern Kentucky, this is a very emotional time," Owen says. "Alabama wanted to offer help in a small way."

"We hurt for the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in Kentucky. Hopefully these funds can help the families, farmers and businesses that were affected. They are in our prayers," he adds.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is a nonprofit that provides financial support to families, farms and businesses that have been impacted by natural disasters. Flooding began in eastern Kentucky on July 24, when heavy rain moved through the area. Thirty-seven people died in the rising waters and the Red Cross reports that more than 430 residents have been displaced, as nearly 1,400 homes were damaged or destroyed.

Chris Stapleton was also spotted in the area doing contributing to relief efforts. One fan posted a photo of the Kentucky native shopping for supplies in a Prestonburg Walmart. He also posed for a photo in the street.

Carly Pearce, too, made a donation to the Red Cross to aid her home state of Ky. In a video posted to social media, she mentions that her grandparents grew up in eastern Kentucky. She challenged her fans to make a donation, as well.