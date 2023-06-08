Alexandra Kay is a rising star in country music. She has had several videos go viral — enough to catch the attention of country superstars like Tim McGraw and Randy Travis. She has even collaborated with them — could Blink-182 be next?

Kay's most recent viral video is a cover of rock band Blink's "Dammit." If you have heard the original song, you know it is very uptempo and very electric guitar and drum heavy. The country singer puts her own spin on it by slowing it down and adding more feeling to the lyrics.

It's a version of the Blink-182 song that you never never knew you needed to hear:

This isn't the first time a country artist or band has taken on a rock cover song, and probably won't be the last. There is something about a stripped-down, twangy version of a song that you grew up with that takes your breath away.

In 2011, Blake Shelton did a cover of Kenny Loggins "Footloose" for the movie remake, and his version was nothing short of stellar.

In 2001, on her Little Sparrow album, Dolly Parton covered Collective Soul's "Shine".

Country artists have the ability to really tell a story. It's interesting to hear past stories that have already been told in another format, slowed down and more driven by lyrics that may not be noticed when they're more rock.

