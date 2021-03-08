American Idol contestant Anthony Key won't be going to Hollywood, but he had some fun with the judges during his audition. The 27-year-old DJ from Merrillville, Ind., taught Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie a bit of his dance routine after performing for them.

Key selected K-pop group BTS' "Dynamite" as his audition song. He was dressed head to toe in white, which made his gold high-tops extra sparkly as he shimmied around the shiny Idol stage.

Key concluded his self-choreographed routine by popping up onto his toes in a funky pose, which prompted Perry to move out from behind the judges' desk and asking him to teach her his moves. Bryan and Richie joined her, too:

All three judges clearly weren't keeping up with Key, but Perry specifically called out Bryan: "I want you to really apply yourself. You need to be serious!" she told him.

"Luke, you gotta concentrate," Richie chided.

Bryan, Perry and Richie declined to send Key to Hollywood, but did offer him some kind words before he left the audition room. Perry told him she wanted to see him pull less from others' styles and find his own niche, while Bryan praised his passion for dance, even though his vocals weren't as strong as they'd need to be to continue on Idol.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8PM ET on ABC. Sunday night's episode showed this season's third set of auditions, filmed in California in late 2020.

