Things take a dramatic and scary turn on this week's episode of American Idol, as a gas leak leads to a potentially dangerous situation.

In a new clip from the singing competition, shared via People, Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are forced to halt the audition process after a gas leak occurs.

"Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense," Perry remarks in the clip.

"We’re getting heavy propane," adds Bryan, talking to the producers on the show.

But when Perry begins to complain of a headache, things go downhill quickly. "I have a slight headache from it. Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad," she says.

Moments later, confusion and concern erupt from the contestants and the Idol crew members. The clip then focuses in on an ambulance approaching the set and several firefighters arrive up to handle the situation.

Bryan assures the audience that the gas leak was unplanned and was not a stunt in any way, saying, "This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak."

Perry seems to be the one who is the most affected by the gas leak. In the final dramatic seconds of the clip, the pop star falls to the ground after announcing that she's not feeling well.

Bryan, Perry and Richie are all back as judges this season, along with the show's original host, Ryan Seacrest. This is the 18th season of American Idol and the third season on ABC after originally airing on Fox.

Doug Kiker, a garbage man from Alabama, recently gave a standout performance during the audition round when he covered "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts.

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC.

