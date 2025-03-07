We won't get to hear the judges' full thoughts on Breanna Nix's "Jesus, Take the Wheel" cover until American Idol premieres on Sunday (March 9), but their facial expressions seem to say they were impressed.

It was a family affair for Nix as she auditioned with Carrie Underwood's signature song: The 25-year-old Denton, Texas native brought along her husband Austin, who accompanied her on piano, and their toddler son Emerson, who really took a liking to Underwood.

Underwood has two young sons of her own, so it's not shocking that Emerson was comfortable enough to sit in her lap while mommy sang. But the country star couldn't help but tear up when the little boy fell asleep on her shoulder!

Nix says he's heard her sing this one a thousand times, so it's practically a lullaby for him at this point. As for Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, they were touched by the cover, with the original singer even throwing her hands up to God at one point, and Bryan's mouth gaping wide for much of the performance.

Watch Breanna Nix's "Jesus, Take the Wheel" cover for yourself here:

Season 23 of American Idol hasn't even started yet and we already know that Underwood — a new judge, returning 20 years after she won the show in 2005 — is going to wear her heart on her sleeve.

In another preview for the series, the country star cries as she learns the backstory of Slater Nalley's original song, which he wrote for his teacher's late son.

In this latest instance, she says it was a mix of Nix's cover and sweet Emerson falling asleep on her.

American Idol will premiere March 9 at 8PM ET on ABC, and will be available for streaming after. It's not clear from this teaser video whether Nix's brave cover of Underwood's song will be enough to send her to Hollywood, but how could the judges say no after meeting Emerson?