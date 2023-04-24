Colin Stough has clinched a spot in American Idol’s Top 12. The singer celebrated his win by immediately singing "Dancing on My Own" by Robyn in front of the judges and live studio audience.

For his take on the high-energy pop song, Stough opted to go a more intimate direction, sitting center stage with his guitar. The slowed down version of the “Dancing on My Own” allowed not only the contestant's voice to shine, but his guitar playing, as well.

Throughout the performance, judge Luke Bryan could be seen pumping his fist in the air, signaling he was pleased with what Stough was bringing to the stage — a sharp comparison to the feedback the singer received on Sunday's episode (April 23).

When the final notes rang out, all three judges stood from their seats and Bryan began thumping on the table and literally jumping for joy.

It didn’t take long for the country superstar to decided that wasn’t enough of a reaction, because he quickly ran onto the stage and gave Stough a huge hug before host Ryan Seacrest had to nudge him to go back to the judge’s table.

Fellow judge Katy Perry soon offered some powerful feedback of her own, speaking directly to Stough: “Colin, one moment can change your life and that was the moment.”

Bryan pointed at the rising singer in agreement and with that, Stough was off to the “Victory Zone!”

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

