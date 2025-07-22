American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca were allegedly fatally shot by their own gun.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman revealed that piece of new information during a town hall meeting in Encino, Calif., the neighborhood where the double homicide took place, on Monday night (July 21).

According to ABC7, Hochman also revealed additional details about the murders during that event.

He said that 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian — who was arrested in connection with the crime a day after Kaye and Deluca's bodies were discovered — called police from his cell phone and provided his name after the crime.

That call ultimately led to him being discovered and arrested by police, according to ABC7.

TMZ first reported the murders last week.

Authorities conducted a welfare check at a home in Encino, Calif. on July 14, where they discovered Kaye and Deluca's bodies. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple were found in separate rooms, both with gunshots to the head.

Neighbors said that there had been an attempted break-in at the home just days earlier, on July 10.

Police later determined that the alleged murders occurred on July 11, meaning that Kaye and Deluca's bodies were in the home for half a week before being discovered.

Who Allegedly Killed Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca?

Security video footage from inside the home shows Raymond Boodarian jumping a fence and entering through an unlocked sliding glass door.

Roughly 30 minutes later, the couple returned home to find Boodarian in their residence and confronted him.

“There was a confrontation that ensued, which resulted in the victims receiving multiple gunshot wounds and succumbing to those injuries,” LAPD Lt. Guy Golan shared in a briefing.

Boodarian had a brief court appearance last Thursday (July 17.) A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Who Were Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca?

Kaye worked on American Idol as a music supervisor from 2009 to 2023, according to CNN. She helped shape the show's musical identity for well over a decade.

Kaye's background was in country music. Early in her career, she worked for Waylon Jennings in Nashville, per IMDB. After a stint in Chicago, she moved to Los Angeles, where she worked in film and television licensing as well as music licensing for a couple of different record labels.

In 2000, she started her company, SyncroniCity, which represented artists including Donnie Osmond and Kenny Loggins. The company has since pivoted to representing music-focused TV shows like American Idol.

In addition to Idol, Kaye worked on programming like Miss USA, Miss Universe and Lip Sync Battle.

Her husband, Thomas Deluca, was a musician and songwriter. According to his biography on Melodic Rock Classics, he wrote songs for several prominent rock musicians, and penned the song "Son of Detroit" for Kid Rock.