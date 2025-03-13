Doug Kiker — the "Singing Garbage Man" from Season 18 of American Idol — has died.

Family shared the news, emphasizing how it was unexpected and they're unprepared to deal with it all.

Doug Kiker, 32, became famous after singing Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road" on American Idol in 2020.

His backstory was a big part of his audition episode. He talked about singing from the back of his garbage truck and learned how to warm up from Ryan Seacrest.

At the time of his audition, he had two kids with his fiancée, Valerie Cook.

Kiker was sent through to Hollywood following an audition that left judge Katy Perry especially emotional. He didn't advance further than that, but returned virtually to reprise his song during the season finale.

One year later, he was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

How Did Doug Kiker Die?

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker," shares his sister Angela on Facebook. "He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! Your [sic] singing with the Angel's [sic] now Bubba Please pray for our family as we go threw [sic] this very difficult time.

Kiker's brother William also shared the news and reflected on their life together.

Kiker's fiancée tells TMZ that he died on Monday (March 10), but no cause of death has been revealed. A note at sister Angela's Facebook reveals he was in Denver, Colo. at the time, however. The logistics of getting him home make the moment even more difficult.

"This was completely unexpected," she writes. "We are completely unprepared and are gonna need a little help."

To that end, a GoFundMe has been set up to help pay funeral costs and for the family.

After appearing on American Idol, Kiker continued to pursue music and even fixed his teeth. He last posted to Facebook and Instagram in 2022.

