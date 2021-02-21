American Idol continued with its march of hopefuls in its second week of auditions on Sunday night (Feb. 21), all vying to get that golden ticket to Hollywood.

One who caught the ears and eyes of the judges was a 17-year-old from Canton, Miss., who claimed she attracts attention due to the fact that she bears an uncanny resemblance to judge Katy Perry. "Oh my gosh, I get that all the time," Hannah Everhart told the camera for her audition. "Maybe it's the eyeballs...'cause we both got blue ones."

Indeed, her eyes are certainly strikingly aquamarine like Perry's, but aside from that the two do not share much of a resemblance. Everhart says she leads a "simple country life," which she deems "pretty perfect," and mused about her first trip on an airplane and how amazing it was to "use the bathroom in the air." (We're guessing this isn't something Perry marvels at.) As for performing live on American Idol, Everhart giggled and said she was ready to "Git 'r done," Larry-the-Cable-Guy style.

She was surprisingly businesslike once appearing before the judges, however, giving a somewhat flat version of "Wayfaring Stranger" which had the judges cupping their chins and considering.

"Your 50% whoops everyone in your little home town," summed up judge Luke Bryan. "But if you start going 100%, you're going to whoop people on American Idol."

"Thank you," answered Everhart, unemotionally, before revealing that she'd actually planned to sing Etta James' classic "At Last" for her audition.

Without much urging from the panel, she went ahead and delivered that one, with considerable more force (and tune) than her previous song. She inspired Perry to belt out a few lines along with her, which resulted in her calmly saying "Cool beans," at the end...and earning three "yesses" from the judges, ensuring she'd move on to flash her Perry-esque baby blues for another round.

