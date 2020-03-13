American Idol is shaking things up for Hollywood Week next week. As Luke Bryan explains in a video preview of the reality TV singing contest's alterations, "It's all changed." Watch that clip down below.

Bryan joins fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry in building anticipation for the changes set to take place on the upcoming broadcasts. This season's Hollywood Week begins with an episode that airs Monday (March 16) on ABC. It continues the following Sunday (March 22) and Monday (March 23).

But what will change for the Idol contestants in Hollywood? And how will that affect the performances on the show?

"Hollywood this year is different," Perry suggests in the video. "This business throws you curve balls."

Take a look:

The clip comes exclusively from People, which the celebrity magazine shared on Thursday (March 12). The outlet was the first to report on the particular changes coming to the long-running televised music competition next week.

For starters, the first round will have contestants choosing a specific musical style (such as country, pop or R&B) and a song of their liking to showcase their vocal talents in the new Genre Challenge. Generally, the singers run the usual "lines of 10" in this first round of Hollywood Week.

In the second round of the retooled Hollywood Week, American Idol will judge contestants in duets as opposed to groups. Not to change things up too much, however, the third week's round will remain the same. But that doesn't mean the singers still won't have to give it their all.

"You can give up backstage, you can give up back home, you can give up in your mind, wherever you want to give up," Richie tells an American Idol contestant in the preview. "But you never give up on stage."

