When Scotty McCreery auditioned for Season 10 of American Idol, he gained popularity for having a deep voice. Now, the reality TV singing competition has just found another contestant with quite possibly an even deeper set of pipes. Luke Taylor stunned the judges with his low range when he auditioned by singing a Johnny Cash classic on Sunday night (March 6).

Taylor, whose low voice has already garnered him a TikTok following of more than 2 million, auditioned in Nashville as part of American Idol's 20th season.

The 20-year-old college student from West Chester, Penn., showed off his gravelly voice on Sunday night. Singing Cash’s classic country hit “Ring of Fire,” he impressed judges with his effortless ability to deliver on the low notes. Luke Bryan was so enthused with Taylor's performance, he asked the TikTok sensation to segue into a cover of “Frosty the Snowman.” The country superstar even got up from his chair to hand Taylor the lyrics to the holiday song.

“We don’t want you to be a novelty Christmas singer, do we?” Bryan said after both performances. “But voices like you have, there is always a place for them.”

Despite Bryan’s hesitation to keep Taylor in the competition, he, along with Lionel Richie, wanted to test the hopeful’s unique baritone in Hollywood. Perry, on the other hand, believed Taylor’s vocals were too gimmicky to survive Hollywood week.

“I mean, I think it’s cool. But if you don’t give us those other notes, it’s just one gimmick. So I’m a little bit worried that it’s just going to be funny but not seriously able to compete,” Perry reasoned. “Luke, I like you a lot. I want to hear Christmas songs from you forever. In terms of the competition, I think it’s just a little bit impractical. You’ve got to use those other notes. So, I’m going to have to say ‘no.’”

Regardless of Perry’s decision, Taylor received two yeses, which scored him a Golden Ticket and another shot at changing Perry’s mind. It will be interesting to see how Taylor fares in the competition when Idol audition rounds officially close.

American Idol airs Sunday nights on ABC.

