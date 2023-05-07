Sunday night's (May 7) episode of American Idol looked and sounded a little different. While Katy Perry and Lionel Richie had to take the night off for coronation activities, musicians Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette stepped in to help Luke Bryan out.

Each contestant performed twice during the show, one duet and one solo. The solo songs were all songs out of Morissette's catalog, and the star met with contestants to talk about their delivery.

Megan Danielle decided to workshop 1995's “Head Over Feet” with Morissette because it is a song that the young singer can relate to her relationship with her boyfriend. During their time together, Morissette encouraged Danielle to get a little more intimate with her presentation of the song and suggested that instead of singing at someone, Danielle should approach it as more of a conversation.

Danielle took that advice and headed to the stage. Appearing against visions of flowers, the contestant stood behind a standing microphone to sing the song in her own unique, country-leaning way. As the final notes played out, she had a giant grin on her face that prompted the host, Ryan Seacrest, to ask when she was giggling about.

The singer answered him by saying she was “head over feet,” another nod to her boyfriend.

Morissette told Danielle that she enjoyed the soulful version of the song that she presented the judges with and recognized that she applied the advice from their mentor session. Seacrest then kicked things over to Sheeran, who told Danielle that he had actually forgotten that this was American Idol for a second — he felt like he was transported back in time and was watching a singer from the '60s.

Bryan expressed how inviting Danielle was able to make the song — something that Morissette said they worked on earlier in the week.

At the end of the show, it was announced that Danielle has clinched a spot in American Idol’s Top 5. American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

Remaining 'American Idol' Contestants: Season 21 Who is left on American Idol ? Here are the remaining American Idol contestants from Season 21, starting with the Top 26. This list will be edited after each round of voting.