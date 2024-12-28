Mike Wolfe is turning a small Tennessee town into his personal fixer-upper, one historic building at a time!

Wolfe, the star of American Pickers, has taken on a new project in rebuilding Columbia, Tenn. While he wants to save the town’s historical framework, many are uneasy with the changes. Some of the residents are afraid they will disrupt the town’s quiet charm.

According to the U.S. Sun, Wolfe continues to pour thousands of dollars into updating local businesses, taking on renovating a former winery as his latest project. Having purchased the property in 2022 for $600,000, he has invested an additional $38,000 in upgrades, adding a pergola, firepit and stage. Sounds like he is investing a lot of time, too.

The winery’s interior has undergone major transformations, with Wolfe adding wooden shelves, molding and vintage-inspired features including a neon rooftop sign approved by the town’s zoning department.

However, the project hasn’t been without its challenges. Like his home renovation in the area, the wine bar faced hurdles during the inspection process, with multiple failed fire inspections in 2024.

Despite these setbacks, Wolfe and his team held strong, finally passing the inspections in November after adjustments and an added permit expense of $17,730. Many wonder about the building’s purpose. Although initially considered a restaurant, Wolfe's permits make people think the space will operate as a bar without food service, marking a change from its previous role as a wine bar.

Citizens of the community remain divided on Wolfe's investments and upgrades in Columbia. Some admire his dedication to restoring and revitalizing the town, while others question the impact of these changes on its character. As the former winery-turned-bar sits unused for now, its future remains uncertain. We assume something exciting is on the way.

Most Popular Country Album From the Year You Were Born Find out which country singer dominated on this list of the most popular albums from the year you were born or graduated high school.

This list is based on sales date from the Soundscan era (1991 to 2022) and total weeks spent atop Billboard's Hot Country Albums chart (1964-1990).

In 1999, Shania Twain 's Come on Over album became the first to top the year-end chart in back-to-back years, but that feat has been done four times since, most recently in 2022. Which country album defined your childhood? Scroll down to find out. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes