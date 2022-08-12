Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Dates After Bicycle Accident

Amy Grant is postponing more shows as she continues to heal from injuries sustained from a bike accident last month. Her management announced Friday (Aug. 12) that the majority of her fall schedule will be rescheduled.

The new postponement affects tour dates that were scheduled for September and October.

Grant was set to kick off Sept. 15 in Kalamazoo, Mich., and her fall tour would have wrapped up on Oct. 21 in Eureka Springs, Ark. The shows will be rescheduled for February through April of 2023, and all tickets will be honored on the new dates.

So far, Grant's Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith, which begins Nov. 26 in Memphis, Tenn., is still set to go on as scheduled. Also, her annual Christmas at the Ryman residency with husband Vince Gill, which runs Dec. 12-21, remains unchanged.

"Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals," says Grant's manager, Jennifer Cooke, in a press release. "However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100 percent when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates."

"Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident," she adds. "She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way."

Grant's bike accident occurred on July 27 at Nashville's Percy Warner Park near Harpeth Hills Golf Course. The singer was transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she received treatment for cuts abrasions. According to her management, she also suffered a concussion. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

On July 29, a statement on Grant's social media accounts revealed she was "resting comfortably" at home following the incident. Gill also updated fans on his wife's condition during the opening of his residency at the Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 4. He shared that Grant is "doing fine," but she was "knocked unconscious for 10 or 15 minutes" after hitting a pothole in the park.

The new round of postponements follows four other shows she rescheduled in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City and Wilmington. Those concerts will also take place in the spring.

